Dissent has been criminalised, says Mehbooba Mufti after ED questioning

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday slammed the government saying the country is not being run as per the Constitution of India and “dissent has been criminalised”.

Mufti made the remarks after she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than five and half hours in connection with a money laundering probe.

Earlier in the day, Mufti arrived at the ED office here amid tight security at the financial probe agency’s office located at Rajbagh area.

According to ED officials, her statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Speaking to media, the PDP leader said, “Dissent has been criminalised in this country. This country is ruled either by the CBI, ED or NIA.”

Mufti said that “either you are charged with sedition or a case of money laundering is filed against you”.

She said, “And when you speak, then Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies are used.”

Attacking the government at Centre, Mufti said, “The country is not running according to Constitution of India and it is running according to a political party of India. Those who speak are haunted. Those who oppose or speak are harassed by ED, NIA etc.”

She further stated that she does not have anything to hide. “I don’t have anything to hide and my hands are clean and it is the reason why it took them two years and now they are asking about the details of my father’s property details and how you gave your sacred fund to widows.”

She also said that her party will keep on fighting for the issues of Jammu and Kashmir for which the PDP was formed and “we will continue to work for that and we will also work to restore Article 370 which has been revoked”.

Earlier, Mufti has skipped two summons of the ED for her questioning in the national capital. She has requested the ED to question her at the Srinagar office of the agency, which the agency has accepted.