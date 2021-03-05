Published On: Fri, Mar 5th, 2021

DRDO successfully conducts SFDR missile test

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of its solid fuel-ducted ramjet (SFDR) missile propulsion system on Friday at Odisha’s Chandipur test range.

During the test, air launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor

In a press release issued by government-run DRDO it said: “All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected (during the flight test).”

“During the test, air launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number (speed) for Ramjet operation,” it said.

Successful demonstration of SFDR technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage which will enable it to develop long range air-to-air missiles, it added.

The statement informed that presently, the SFDR missile propulsion technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world.

