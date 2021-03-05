ED summons PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on March 15

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former J&K chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti.

The ED notice was served at Mufti’s residence in Srinagar.

Sources said that the notice to Mehbooba Mufti has been served under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Mehbooba Mufti has been asked to appear before the ED in Delhi on March 15, said sources.

She was not at her residence at the time when the ED notice was served.

Mehbooba is currently visiting relatives outside Jammu and Kashmi, said sources.

It may be mentioned here that Mehbooba Mufti was released in October last after spending 14 months in detention following scrapping of Article 370 by the parliament.