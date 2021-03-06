Former TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Trinamool Congress MP and Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Trivedi was welcomed to the BJP by party chief JP Nadda in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Welcoming Trivedi into the party, Nadda said: “I used to say to him (Trivedi) that he is the right person in the wrong party. Now, the right person is in right party.”

Nadda further said that Trivedi has paid the price for his principles.

“For principles and commitment to serve the nation, he resigned from Rajya Sabha and joined the BJP,” Nadda said.

After joining BJP, Trivedi said that for other political parties, family becomes a priority while his priority is to serve the nation.

“Now, real ‘Poriborton’ (change) will take place in West Bengal,” Trivedi said.

Last month, Trivedi resigned from Rajya Sabha and Trinamool Congress.