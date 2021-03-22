Four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian ongoing encounter

Srinagar: Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter underway in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Monday. Police said the slain terrorists belonged to proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A senior police official said that the encounter started at 2 am at Manihal.

“One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, total four terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” said the police official.

Army said the joint operation is in progress and the weapons recovered include one AK rifle and three pistols.

The gunfight started after security forces cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific information about some terrorists were hiding and launched a search operation.

As the security forces zeroed in on the terror hideout they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter, said the police official.

Till reports last came in, searches were on in the area.