Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of J&K

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours.

Gulmarg recorded 37cm of fresh snowfall during in the past 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh,” an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg minus 2.0 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 2.5, Kargil minus 4.4 and Drass minus 10.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

While Jammu city had 19.3, Katra 12.8, Batote 6.6, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 3.2 as the minimum temperature.