JD (U) leaders questions Tejashwi’s degree, calls it political fraud

Patna: Contradicting opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claim of having studied in a government school, former minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar described on Thursday it as political fraud.

Speaking to reporters in the Bihar Assembly complex on Thursday, Kumar said: “A few days ago, Tejashwi was describing BJP legislator Shreyasi Singh as his classmate. Shreyasi used to study in Delhi Public School (DPS). What is Tejashwi’s reality?” asked Kumar.

Participating in a debate on the education budget in the Assembly on Wednesday, Tejashwi had said that he was born in the peon quarters of the Veterinary College that he studied in a government school and his degree was completely official.

Kumar asked Yadav some pointed questions: “He should clarify what the name of his school was and what was his roll number. The kind of statements that he is making in the assembly can only be described as political fraud.”

He further said: “If he cannot speak the truth in the Assembly, why did he take an oath? Which medicine does Tejashwi have that makes him change his statements again and again? He should clarify where he has studied?”