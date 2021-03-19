Joint surprise CBI raids at 100 locations across country

New Delhi: In a massive action over alleged cases of corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out joint preventive surprise checks at over 100 locations across the country with a focus on the railways and some other departments.

Source in CBI said that the multiple teams of the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) unit across the country carried out surprise joint preventive searches at over 100 locations.

Source said that the vigilance team of several departments are also part of the joint surprise checks.

The agency’s action was part of a mega anti-corruption drive across the country, sources added.