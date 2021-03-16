Land-grabbing case: Naidu to appear before CID on March 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday summoned Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Supremo and former Chief Minister, to appear before it on March 23 for investigation into a case of alleged land grabbing.

CID officer A. Lakshmi Narayana Rao served a notice to Naidu at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad naming him as the main accused for allegedly grabbing land from Dalit farmers in the state capital Amaravati.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 41 (A) of CrPc, I, A Lakshmi Narayana Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Cyber Cell, CID, being an investigating officer do hereby issue the following notice,” said Rao.

Naidu is scheduled to appear before the CID on March 23.

The DSP has also imposed a slew of conditions on the TDP Supremo in the run-up to March 23, such as refraining from interfering with the process of investigation directly or indirectly and cooperating with the probe.

“To cooperate for investigation by appearing before the undersigned as and when required by producing the evidence, if any in your custody or knowledge for effective and proper investigation and for arriving at logical conclusions,” Rao added.

Naidu has been warned not to get in touch with any of the witnesses or any person acquainted with the facts of the case to influence, intimidate or induce.

He has also been told not to tamper with or cause disappearance of evidence in any manner whatsoever, along with being ready to appear at the jurisdictional Court whenever his presence is required.

“Any other condition which may be imposed by the investigating officer or undersigned (Rao) as per the fact situation, Rao said.

In the event if Naidu fails to obey the summons or the conditions imposed, the DSP warned him that he would be liable to be arrested under Section 41 A (3) and (4) of the CrPc.

Naidu received the notice and endorsed the acknowledgment with his signature.

Fresh trouble is brewing for Naidu as the CID police filed an FIR naming him and a former TDP minister for being allegedly involved in a case of grabbing land from Dalits in Amaravati.

The other accused Minister is education baron, Ponguru Narayana, who owns the Narayana group of educational institutions. Narayana served as Andhra Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister when Naidu was the Chief Minister.

This case has been registered following a complaint by Mangalagiri MLA and YSRCP leader, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who alleged that up to 500 acres have been grabbed from Dalit farmers in this particular case and much more at other places.