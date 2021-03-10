Mamata ‘didi’, elections have made you do unexpected things: Giriraj Singh

Patna: Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh, on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition leaders without taking any names. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Minister said, “Modiji, you have done a great job. Today Mamata ‘Didi’ (Mamata Banerjee) is reciting the ‘Chandi Path’ and the Bengal Assembly polls has forced her to desperation.”

Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh uploaded a video from his official Twitter account and wrote, “The Rohingyas in Bengal along with Mamata ‘didi’ are nervous. Now she just can’t understand whether to visit a temple or a mosque. Wow, Modi ji, Wow!”

Singh is seen speaking about the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal in his video.

Singh is heard saying,”Wow! Modi ji, you have done a great job…I saw Mamata ‘didi’ in Bengal. The Hindus in Bengal had to move to court for Durga idol immersion. Wow, Modiji, today Didi is reciting the ‘Chandi Path’.”

Politics in Bihar has intensified due to the latest political developments in West Bengal. Many Bihar BJP leaders are also going to campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.