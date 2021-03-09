Mehbooba moves Delhi HC challenging ED summons in PMLA case

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has moved Delhi High Court challenging summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The petitioner had received a summons on March 5. According to the petition, she has not been informed if she is being summoned as an accused or as a witness.

The petitioner is not the subject of investigation, nor is she an accused, adding that in any of the scheduled offences to the best of her knowledge, the plea added.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief, 60, apprehended that the summons are a means of bringing undue pressure and harassment upon her.

“Ever since the petitioner was released from preventive detention following the formal abrogation of Article 370, there have been a series of hostile acts by the State, against her acquaintances and old family friends, who have all been summoned by the ED and a roving inquiry about her personal, political and financial affairs was made, in the course of which their personal devices have been seized.”

Mufti was asked by ED to join the investigation on March 15 at 11:30 am at the ED office in the national capital.