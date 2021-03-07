Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP at rally in Kolkata

Kolkata: National Award winning Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s mega show at Kolkata’s iconic brigade parade ground.

Chakraborty arrived at the ground at around 12 noon and was welcomed by the BJP’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargi and other state leaders.

Sources said while coming to the rally, Chakraborty’s car was stopped midway near Bowbazar as BJP supporters spotted the superstar sitting in his white SUV.

Former Trinamool Congress leader and former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi, who had joined the saffron camp recently, also arrived at the mega show.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting will take place on May 2.