Municipal Councillor, cop killed in J&K’s Sopore terror attack

Srinagar: One Municipal Councillor and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K policeman were killed in a terrorist attack at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, sources said.

According to details, a Councillor identified as Riyaz Ahmad, an SPO and a civilian were injured in the terrorist attack.

The injured were moved to the hospital where the Municipal Councillor and the SPO were declared dead.

Additional police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the terrorists responsible for the incident.