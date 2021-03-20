NIA receives MHA notification to probe Mansukh Hiren’s death

New Delhi/Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the case of the SUV with 20 gelatin sticks found outside the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, will also investigate the death of Thane based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was found dead on March 5.

An NIA official in Delhi said that the agency has received a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case of death of Hiren and said that the agency would soon register a case.

The official said that they are collecting all the documents related to Hiren’s death from the Mumbai Police and ATS.

The body of Hiren was found in a creek in Thane on March 5. Earlier Maharashtra’s ATS was probing Hiren’s death.

On March 3, the NIA had taken over the probe of the explosive laden SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25. There was also a threat note in the vehicle.

The anti-terror probe agency arrested Mumbai police official Sachin Vaze on March 13. He was sent to NIA custody till March 25.