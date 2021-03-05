No such group as G-23, all united under Sonia: Cong leaders

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has rejected any group called G-23, saying the party is united under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership.

“The Congress is one,” he said when asked about the G-23, a group of dissenters in the party who had sought a complete revamp of Congress in a letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi in August last year.

Incidentally, former Karnataka Chief Minister Moily was one of the signatories of the letter written to Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, Moily said, “There is no such thing called G-23. The Congress is united under Sonia Gandhi who always listens to people’s grievances.”

The Congress is facing a difficult time as the party seems to be divided after some prominent leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding sweeping reforms in the party.

Another Congress leader, Sandeep Dikshit, said, “There is no group in the party and I am not in touch with the leaders who had assembled in Jammu recently.”

Many Congress leaders have said that their only motive is to strengthen the party in the country.

The Congress, which is gearing up to face elections in five states/UT, have advised these leaders to join hands to defeat the BJP and now all eyes are on the soon to be announced list of star campaigners of the party.

Many of the Congress leaders who had signed the letter in August last year have either been adjusted in the party or have been assigned some important task, such as Pritviraj Chavan getting appointed as screening committee chairman for Assam or Moily getting appointed as election management incharge for Tamil Nadu.

However, the situation is still far from normal in the party despite the Congress holding many rounds of meetings since August last year. The disgruntled leaders say that they want elections from the block to the CWC level.