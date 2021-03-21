Pakistani national held at Indo-Pak border in Jammu

Jammu: A Pakistani national has been arrested by the BSF on the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector, officials said on Sunday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said that on Saturday night alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of one Pakistani national on the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector. He had crossed the IB but was nabbed ahead of the fencing by the troops.

Further details are being ascertained, said the BSF.

Of late, there have been a series of cases of intruders crossing over into India.