Seven Hizbul terror associates arrested in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested seven terror associates from south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Saturday.

The arrested terror associates are linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Incriminating materials have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested terror associates.

“Shopian police arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession. Case registered and investigation going on,” the police statement said.