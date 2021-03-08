Stalin lifted ideas from my vision document, alleges Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has lashed out against DMK president and chief-ministerial candidate of the party MK Stalin for allegedly lifting several programmes from his party’s vision document.

Speaking at a public function here on Monday, the Makkal Needhi Maiam( MNM) leader said: “The DMK leader has lifted several ideas from my vision document and this is copying of a party’s programme. For instance I had announced honorariums for homemakers and also announced 50 lakh jobs for unemployed youth. All these were announced by Stalin during his speech at Sirungar in Trichy.”

Haasan also said Dravidian parties were “corrupt conglomerates” and lashed out against the Congress which had fought against the British for the independence of the country, for having joined forces with the corrupt DMK.

The veteran actor said that election day, April 6 is “bhogi day” in Tamil Culture which means getting rid of all old things and called upon the people to get rid of the old corrupt Dravidian parties and to usher in change for all-round development and prosperity of Tamil Nadu by voting out the corrupt forces.