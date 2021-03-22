The BJP will not fulfil its promises, claims Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Dubbing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘an outsider party’ in Bengal, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked her party workers to be on alert during the upcoming assembly elections. She asked people to be ready with household utensils to chase away the saffron camp representatives if they threaten the common voter.

Addressing a massive public rally in Bankura district, the West Bengal CM said: “The BJP has made many false promises like free supply of ration and 33 per cent reservation for women in the government. But they will never fulfil the promises. BJP-backed goons will come to your houses and seek votes for their party. Be ready with household utensils to chase them away if they threaten you.”

Banerjee said that the BJP is like a poisonous cobra, wherever it goes, it only bites. “The BJP and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led grand alliance have struck a deal in Bengal. I don’t want to talk about the BJP. They only know how to copy me,” she said.

The West Bengal CM also accused the BJP of making a false promise to supply free ration ahead of the state assembly polls. “Have you seen how a cricket stadium in Gujarat was renamed after Modi? One day, they will also change the name of the country,” she said, adding that the BJP-led Centre is selling PSUs to private parties.

Banerjee said that the CPI-M used to unleash terror in Kotulpur, Chomkaitala, Jairambati areas when she was in opposition. “The BJP is once again attacking me in the same way now,” she added.