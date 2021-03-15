Third hiding terrorist killed, Shopian encounter ends after three days

Srinagar: After a lull of few hours on Monday afternoon, the encounter in south Kashmir Shopian resumed around evening and ended soon with the killing of the third terrorist.

The encounter started on Saturday evening finally ended on Monday evening with the killing of of the third terrorist.

Earlier two terrorists, including top Jaish-e-Muhammad commander Sajad Afghani were killed, as the gunfight entered its third day on Monday.

Giving details about the encounter, the police said in the latest round of firing a contact was established with a third terrorist and after a brief exchange of fire, the security forces succeeded in killing the third and the last terrorist hiding in the area.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the encounter site, said the police.

It may be mentioned here that the gun battle started on Saturday after specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists in the Rawalpora area was found. A joint cordon and search operation launched by the police, 34 RR of Indian Army and the CRPF has been involved in the operation.

Police said during the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which retaliated leading to the encounter.

Police said on Sunday morning despite repeated announcements for the hiding terrorist to surrender, they fired on the joint search party which then retaliated killing one terrorist identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.