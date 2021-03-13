Time to envision what we want to achieve in next 25 years: Javadekar

New Delhi: As the country prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence this year, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said this is the moment to reflect on how far we have come since independence as well as envision what we want to achieve in the next 25 years.

Addressing the media after launching the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava exhibition at the Aga Khan Palace in Pune, where Mahatma Gandhi was detained for 21 months in 1942 during the Quit India Movement, Javadekar said this is the core belief that informs these exhibitions.

Javadekar further said that freedom for the country came at a great cost, and this exhibition seeks to narrate the story behind those sacrifices. He also inaugurated a photo-exhibition at the National Media Center in New Delhi.

The exhibition, set up by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, is part of a massive awareness campaign by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav– a series of events to be organised by the Central government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

A National Implementation Committee headed by the Home Minister has been constituted to chalk out policies and planning of various events to be undertaken under the Commemoration. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

The event will witness the inauguration of the curtain raiser activities planned under the theme India@75 such as films, songs, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I&B said that the National Committee headed by Union Minister of Home Affairs has tasked every ministry to work towards educating people on the efforts of the people who contributed to the freedom struggle.

The Secretary said a digital version of these exhibitions is in the making and is expected to be unveiled before August 15.