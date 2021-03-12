Trinamool MPs meet EC, demand probe into Nandigram attack

New Delhi: A six-member delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs met the Election Commission on Friday and raised the issue of “attack” on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram where she was injured while campaigning.

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy said that there should be “unbiased investigation” and the poll panel should decide on it.

“We have demanded a high-level probe into attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. When the incident happened, there was no police presence there. There is no doubt that the attack was part of deep-rooted conspiracy,” Roy said.

The BJP has also urged for a free and fair probe into the incident.

The injured chief minister on Thursday vowed to return soon to canvassing for the upcoming Assembly elections, which is scheduled in March and April over eight phases.

Releasing a video clip from her hospital bed at SSKM where she was rushed to late Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo said: “I received injuries in my leg and ligaments. Hopefully I will be discharged in a couple of days. There will be problems in my leg but I shall not cancel any of my political programmes. I will take part in the campaigns on a wheelchair, if necessary”.

She also appealed to all her party workers and supporters to maintain discipline and peace across the state. “I urge everyone not to indulge in any action that will disrupt normal life,” she added.

Banerjee is contesting from the Nandigram assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district against former party MLA and turncoat Suvendu Adhikari, who has joined the BJP.