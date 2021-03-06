Published On: Sat, Mar 6th, 2021

Two armed UP men arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces arrested two non-Kashmiris along with one pistol and ammunition over night in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jawahar Tunnel area.

The arrested persons were identified as Muhammad Danish and Muhammad Naushad

The two were arrested from Jawahar Tunnel area of Qazigund late Friday, police said.

“The car they were travelling in was searched from which one pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition were recovered. The arrested persons were identified as Muhammad Danish and Muhammad Naushad belonging to Uttar Pradesh.

The car has also been seized, police sources said.

