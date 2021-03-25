Two CRPF personnel killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured after car-borne terrorists opened fire on a vehicle of the paramilitary force at Lawaypora on Srinagar’s outskirts on Thursday, officials said.

According to sources, the car-borne terrorists blocked the semi-bullet proof vehicle of the CRPF and opened indiscriminate fire on it, killing two personnel and injuring two others.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “terrorists attacked on E/73 (ROP duty) in Lawaypora in outskirts of Srinagar, as many as four CRPF jawans have been injured in the attack. The injured personnel are being shifted to 92 base hospital.”

The deceased officers have been identified as sub-inspector Manga Ram Dev Barma and constable driver Ashok Kumar.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Additional forces have reached the spot, the area cordoned off and an operation launched to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the act.