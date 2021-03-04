Two jawans martyred in IED blast by Naxals in Jharkhand

West Singhbhum: Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) unit lost their lives and three others sufferred injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast trigerred by Naxals on Thursday in Jharjhara area of Jharkhand`s West Singhbhum district.

Confirming the incident, Jharkhand Police said that the incident happened in the forest area of village Hoyahatu, under Toklo police station.

The martyred Jawans include Constable Hardwar Shah and Constable Kiran Surin. The injured have been airlifted to Ranchi.

“The incident happened around 8:45 am when police teams consisting of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Jaguar Assault team were to replace a temporary camp,” said Jharkhand Police.

Police said that it has launched a massive search operation after the blast.

The CRPF in a statement said, “Today at about 8:45 am, a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.”

Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar of State Police reportedly lost their lives while two have been critical injured. One jawan of 197 Battalion CRPF got injured,” it added.