12 terrorists killed in 72 hours in Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed 12 terrorists during the last 72 hours in four encounters in the Valley, Dilbagh Singh, director general of police (DGP) said.

“The slain terrorists belonged to Al-Badr, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGUH) outfits.

“Seven of them belonged to AGUH including the group’s chief, 3 to Al-Badr and 2 to LeT”, the DGP told reporters.

He said 2 of the slain LeT terrorists had carried out the killing of a territorial army soldier on April 9 at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

“Both of them were hard core terrorists. With the elimination of 7 AGUH terrorists,

the outfit has been completely wiped out”, the DGP said adding that all the 12 terrorists were killed during the last 72 hours.