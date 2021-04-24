AIIMS resumes admission to emergency dept after an hour’s halt

New Delhi: After restricting admissions to its emergency department for an hour, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national national capital resumed admitting patients on Saturday evening.

The AIIMS said in a statement that admissions to its emergency department were restricted for an hour as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganised due to the increased requirement of the life-saving gas for Covid-19 patients.

“Currently, around 100 coronavirus infected patients are already receiving treatment at the Emergency. This is in addition to more than 800 patients who are already admitted to the various centres of AIIMS,” the hospital said in the statement.

It further stated that admissions are open and the emergency department is functional now.

Meanwhile, several hospitals in the city on Saturday continued to send out SOS calls reporting shortage of oxygen, seeking help from the authorities to ensure supply.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Batra Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, Mata Chanan Devi, Metro Hospital Preet Vihar and Saroj Hospital made SOS calls about shortage of oxygen.

The authorities ensured partial supply of oxygen at SGRH, Batra and some other hospitals.