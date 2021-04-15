Bihar Chief Minister takes 2nd dose of Covid vaccine

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday received the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus at Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) amid growing cases of Covid-19 infections in the state. Along with him, several ministers and officials including Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi also received the corona vaccine.

After taking the vaccine, the Chief Minister once again reiterated that people should not avoid vaccines. Describing the vaccine as very important, Nitish Kumar said that whoever is eligible should take the vaccine.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad also reached IGIMS on Thursday and took his second dose of the vaccine.

Apart from the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also took their second dose of vaccination.

After taking the second jab, Deputy Chief Minister Prasad said that this vaccine is completely safe. He appealed to the people of the state to get vaccinated one by one. He asked the people to be vigilant against the virus as infections have started rising again, and to use masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.