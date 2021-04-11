BJP seeks action against TMC leader for ‘insulting’ SC community

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take necessary action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujata Mondal Khan for making derogatory comments against Scheduled Castes (SC) community.

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met the ECI and submitted a memorandum here on Sunday. Party MPs Dushyant Gautam, Hansraj Hans and Sunita Duggal were part of the delegation.

The BJP memorandum said, “TMC’s Ms Sujata Mondal Khan has said: even though Mamata Banerjee has helped the poor SC, yet their scarcity will never mitigate. There is a saying that some are beggars by nature while others are beggars by circumstances. The Scheduled Castes here are beggars by nature.”

The memorandum pointed out that her statement and conduct not only violates Constitutional principles but also provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The BJP pointed out that the statements also constitute offence under section 125 of The Representation of People Act, 1951 as it intends to create hatred and enmity between two communities.

“Any person who in connection with an election under this Act promotes or attempts to promote on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language, feelings of enmity or hatred between different classes of the citizens of India shall be punishable, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both,” the BJP memorandum said.

The BJP memorandum claimed that this is neither the first time, nor is it a one-off statement.

“It reflects a certain mindset in the TMC and follows a pattern set by Mamata Banerjee, where she has consistently attempted to polarise the elections on the basis of religion or caste and going to the extreme fringes by raising the bogey of ‘outsider’, thereby challenging and negating the very foundations of the Indian constitution,” it said.

The saffron party requested the commission to follow a zero tolerance policy in enforcement of the election code.

“We, therefore, request this Commission to take necessary action against Sujata Mondal Khan and the leadership of the TMC as per the provisions of the electoral laws, Indian Penal Code, The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and the Model Code of Conduct,” the BJP demanded.