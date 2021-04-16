CBI court frames charges against Hooda in AJL plot re-allotment case

Chandigarh: A special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday framed charges against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) plot re-allotment case.

The senior Congress leader was present in the court when the charges were framed. The next date for hearing has been fixed on May 7.

A day earlier, arguments on the discharge application of Hooda and the framing of charges against him were completed.

Hooda was booked by the CBI on charges of cheating and corruption in re-allotment of land to AJL, which is headed by Congress leader Moti Lal Vora, who passed away recently.

Hooda, as the Chief Minister (2005-14), was the Chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority at the time of plot re-allotment in Panchkula town.

Hooda and the office-bearers of AJL — the promoters of The National Herald newspaper — were charged with illegal re-allotment of the plot to AJL in 2005.

AJL is linked to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The plot number C-17 in Sector 6 in Panchkula, measuring around 3,360 square metres, was re-allotted to AJL on June 29, 2005.

Earlier in 1982, the plot had been allotted to the AJL but it was taken back in 1996 after the company failed to construct a building at the site.

Hooda had defended his decision, saying that there was no wrongdoing in the re-allotment.

After re-allotment of the land, AJL completed the construction on the plot.