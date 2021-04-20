CEC Chandra, EC Rajiv Kumar test corona-positive, discharge duties virtually

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar have tested positive for coronavirus infection. Both the top electoral body officials are now discharging their duty in virtual mode. Regular meetings are being held online by the two officials to conduct the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal, according to Election Commission (EC) sources.

The two officials work from home. Sources in the Election Commission say that they are carrying out their duties as usual before testing positive for Covid-19 due to which the poll preparations for West Bengal are not affected in any way.

Sushil Chandra took over as the Chief Election Commissioner after the retirement of Sunil Arora on April 13.

Nearly 2 to 2.5 lakh cases have been reported daily in the country in the last few days.