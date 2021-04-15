Centre to decide on pending names of HC judges in 3 months: AG

New Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the Centre, within a period of three months, will consider 10 names sent for appointment as high court judges, which were recommended as far back as July 2019.

The top court recorded the AG’s submission during the hearing of a matter in connection with the delay in the appointment of judges.

After recording the submissions, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the government will take a decision on the 10 names sent to it vide letters dated July 25, 2019, October 17, 2019 and August 18, 2020, which are pending for more than six months, within a period of three months.

In 25 high courts across the country, the sanctioned strength is 1,080 judges. Out of the 416 vacant positions of high court judges, 196 proposals are under the consideration of the Centre and the Supreme Court Collegium.

However, for the remaining 220 posts, recommendations have not been received so far. The AG had submitted the details, on the vacancy positions as on April 13, through a note in the top court.

According to the AG’s note, out of the 196 names, a total of 80 proposals have been submitted to the top court collegium for advice. Two names have been referred to the Supreme Court Collegium for reconsideration. The collegium had deferred 12 names.

Of the 196 proposals, 11 names which were not considered by the top court collegium have been remitted to the high court.

In the context of the Supreme Court, there are 34 posts of judges, and currently there are five vacancies, for which the SC Collegium is yet to make its recommendations.

On March 26, the top court had expressed its dissatisfaction with the Centre for the delay in the appointment of judges. The top court had said the government has been sitting on some recommendations for more than 19 months despite the final nod of the collegium.

The government is examining 33 recommendations by the High Court Collegium for submission to the Supreme Court Collegium. In 10 cases, the Centre is waiting for the views of the state governments.

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its decision on five proposals, yet they are under the Centre’s consideration. There are 39 fresh proposals recommended by the top court collegium, which are under consideration of the Centre.