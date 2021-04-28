Published On: Wed, Apr 28th, 2021

Complete lockdown in 11 J&K districts as Covid situation worsens

Jammu: To address the fast worsening Covid-19 situation in J&K, authorities said on Wednesday that there will be complete lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory from 7 pm on Thursday till 7 am on Monday.

Only essential services will be allowed movement during the period of lockdown

Separate orders issued, under the Disaster Management Act, by the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur said there would be complete lockdown in these districts from tomorrow (Thursday) from 7 pm till Monday 7 am.

The Covid situation has worsened in J&K during the last one week with both the numbers of new cases and deaths registering a steep rise.

