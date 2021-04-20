Doctor arrested in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

Barabanki: The Barabanki police, on Tuesday, arrested Dr. Alka Rai of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital in Mau, in connection with registration of an ambulance on fake documents.

The ambulance was used to ferry mafia don Mukhtar Ansari from the Ropar jail to Mohali court in Punjab earlier this month.

SN Rai, an associate of Dr Alka Rai, has also been arrested.

Both will be presented in court on Tuesday.

Rajnath Yadav, another accused in this case, has already been arrested.

Superintendent of Police Barabanki, Yamuna Prasad, said that this arrest has been made after SIT investigation.

Dr Alka Rai is accused of registering an ambulance on the basis of a forged document. After the matter came to light, Dr. Alka Rai had said that the mafia don Mukhtar Ansari had made her forcibly sign the papers. Based on her statement, the Barabanki police also registered a case of conspiracy and forgery against Mukhtar Ansari who has been booked for conspiracy under Section 120 B and the investigation of the case was then handed over to the SIT.

The matter came to light when the ambulance, with a registration number of Barabanki district, was seen taking Mukhtar Ansari to a court in Punjab.

Investigations revealed that the registration of the ambulance (UP 41 AT 7171) had expired and the hospital where the ambulance was registered, was not in existence.

The signatory, Dr. Alka Rai was later traced to Mau where she runs the hospital.