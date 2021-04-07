Farooq Abdullah discharged from hospital, to recuperate at home

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was discharged from Sher-e-Kashmir Institute Of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here on Wednesday evening.

Announcing the news, his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that his father has been instructed by his doctors to focus on his recovery, and won’t be meeting visitors for the time being.

“Five days after being admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar with COVID my father was discharged this evening. He will continue the rest of his recovery and recuperation at home. My father and the entire family are indebted & deeply grateful to the doctors, nursing staff and others at the institute,” Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

“My father has been instructed by his doctors to focus on his recovery and for the time being will not be allowed visitors. He looks forward to completing his recovery so he can resume a full schedule of work.”

About reports that Farooq Abdullah had again tested positive for Covid, Omar Abdullah said that it is not unusual and his father is responding well to the treatment.

“This is nothing unusual. COVID patients often test positive for quite a few days as the viral load reduces. The important thing is he is responding well to treatment and does not require any supplementary oxygen support,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah had tested positive, days after he had taken the first Covid jab.