First consignment of O2 concentrators from Germany arrive in India: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that first consignment of oxygen concentrators have arrived from Germany on an Air India flight.

An oxygen concentrators, is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air.

In a tweet, the minister on Thursday said: “First consignment of Oxygen concentrators from Germany arrives in Delhi on @airindiain Flight AI120. More to follow.a¿

“Every stakeholder of India’s civil aviation sector is making a meaningful contribution in our unrelenting fight against COVID.”

Besides, Air India, SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Wednesday, airlifted 1,000 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi.

In the last two weeks, more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted by SpiceJet for SpiceHealth.

Lately, India is reporting new record daily increases in coronavirus infections, prompting new lockdowns and restrictive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The exponential rise has lifted the demand for these medical equipments which are used to provide oxygen to Covid-19 patients especially as the country faces a supply crunch in the availability of medical oxygen.