Five terrorists killed in two J&K encounters in Shopian, Anantnag

Srinagar: Five terrorists including three in Shopian and two in Anantnag’s Bijbehara were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Shopian, the encounter broke out late on Saturday night and continued till Sunday morning. In that encounter that lasted for over 14 hours, three terrorists were killed.

However, the gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces at Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district started on Sunday morning and within a few hours both the terrorists trapped in a cordon laid by the security forces were eliminated, said officials.

Sources said that though the encounter in Bijbeharahas ended, search was still on in the area.

Later, Inspector General Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the terrorists who were responsible for the killing of an Army jawan were neutralised within two days in the Bijbehara encounter.

On Friday, the terrorists had shot dead a soldier of the Territorial Army (TA) at his residence at Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The TA soldier, identified as Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, a resident of Jablipora, Bijbehara was shot at his residence while he was on leave.

Prior to Brijbihara encounter, three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Hadipora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

On the other hand, terrorists shot at and killed a civilian on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police said that terrorists fired at a civilian identified as 35-year old Nasir Ahmad Khan of the Buchipora village in Magam tehsil of Budgam district.

“He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead”, police said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches.