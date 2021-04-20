Flak for Fadnavis as 22-year-old kin gets vaccinated

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis came under severe fire after it emerged that his 22-year-old nephew managed to get a life-saver Covid vaccine jab, allegedly violating Centre’s norms, here on Tuesday.

The issue came to light when Tanmay Fadnavis posted a smiling picture of his on social media while getting vaccinated though he is stated to be far below the permitted eligible age by the Centre.

While admitting that Tanmay was his relative, Fadnavis claimed he was not aware how he (Tanmay) managed to get the vaccination dose, at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur.

Tanmay is the grandson of senior BJP leader, MLC and former minister, Shobha Fadnavis and son of Abhijit Fadnavis — the cousin of Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister of the state.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners slammed the BJP and Fadnavis over the development since the Centre has permitted only people above 45 to get the jab, while those above 18 shall be allowed from May 1.

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto reminded Devendra Fadnavis of the proverb — “People living in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”.

“The Central government has put the condition that only people over 45 years can be vaccinated currently. Then how can Fadnavis’ nephew (who is only 22) can get the vaccine. The lives of BJP leaders’ and families are important. Are the common people insects isn’t their life worth anything,” the Maharashtra Congress said in a sharp tweet.

Though Tanmay Fadnavis removed his social media video soon after an uproar erupted, his uncle Devendra Fadnavis is being slammed with many demanding to know how the youngster got the jab, who cleared it when even the eligible people are deprived of the vaccine.

Since past couple of weeks, Maharashtra government has repeatedly urged the Centre to increase its share of vaccine quota considering the huge number of Covid cases and fatalities which are the highest in the country.