Free flow of traffic on public roads can’t be blocked: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday that free flow of traffic on public roads cannot be blocked.

The observation was made by the top court during the hearing of a plea by a woman resident of Noida seeking directions to ensure the roads between Noida and Delhi are kept clear.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said: “Roads should not be blocked.”

The top court noted that the petitioner was facing undue harassment and the authorities concerned should make arrangements so that the roads are kept free.

Earlier, the top court had issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police Commissioner on the plea of Monicca Agarwal, who alleged that instead of normal 20 minutes, she ends up spending two hours for her travel from Noida to Delhi.

Blaming the the protesters for blocking the roads, the petitioner said this is sheer wastage of time, money by way of extra fuel and mental torture coupled with harassment and fear.

“It has to be taken into consideration by the highest court of the land why it has been established as a trend in the recent past by some people of the country to do ‘Andolans’ not only on the public places but on the busiest roads of the capital,” said Agarwal’s plea.

During the hearing, the top court noted, “Public streets should not be blocked, and this aspect has been emphasised repeatedly in the previous orders of this court.”

The top court said the petitioner is a single mother and the commute becomes harassing for her if the roads are blocked. However, the top court did not make any remark on the protesters during the hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that he was appearing on behalf of Delhi government and requested the court to implead Uttar Pradesh and Haryana government as parties in the matter.

Justice Kaul observed, “We are not concerned how you resolve this issue, whether politically, administratively or judicially. We have said this before that roads should not be blocked.”

The top court said that it is only examining limited aspects in the matter and not looking at the other aspects involved in blocking of roads.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 19.

The petitioner had contended that despite various directions passed by the top court to keep public roads clear, they have not been followed.

“The only remedy available with the common citizen like the petitioner to get rid of these so called ‘Andolankaries’ (protesters) is knocking the doors of this highest court of the land by way of petition/PIL,” the plea said.