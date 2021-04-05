Illegal coal mining case: ED attaches Rs 166 cr assets of Anup Majhi

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable assets to the tune of Rs 165.86 crore owned by Anup Majhi in the illegal coal mining case.

Majhi, the director of the company engaged in the purchase and sale of dry fuel, is accused of alleged illegal coal trading in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of West Bengal.

The attached assets include land, factory premises, plant and machinery and other assets of two companies– Ispat Damodar Private Limited and Sonic Thermal Private Limited. The manufacturing plants of both these companies are situated in Purulia and Bankura in West Bengal and are owned by Anup Majhi.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of a FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kolkata.

“The money laundering investigation revealed that Majhi had transferred Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of Rs 67.80 crore to both the said companies in guise of share purchase of these companies for acquiring the plants or assets of these companies,” the ED said.

Additionally, POC to the tune of Rs 98.06 crore were also transferred to both of the companies.

“The total POC of Rs 165.86 crore transferred to these companies by Anup Majhi had been layered through the maze of shell companies and generated from the illegal coal mining.”

In this case, two persons namely Vikas Mishra and Ashok Mishra were arrested by the ED on March 16 and April 3 this year respectively for their role in laundering of the proceeds generated from the illegal coal mining.

Vikas Mishra is in judicial custody and Ashok Mishra is in ED custody till April 7.