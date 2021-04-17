Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Yadav in fodder scam

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to walk out of prison soon. The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted him bail in connection with withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury, in connection with a case linked to the multi-crore fodder scam.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, granted bail to the RJD leader during the hearing on Saturday.

The former Bihar CM has been convicted in wrongful withdrawal of money to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore from Dumka, Chaibasa and Deoghar treasuries and the special CBI court at Ranchi has already granted him bail in two cases registered in Chaibasa and one in Deoghar.

After the bail granted in Dumka treasury case, he is likely to be released from jail soon.

During 1991 to 1996, officials of animal husbandry department of Bihar government allegedly drew money from Dumka, Chaibasa and Deoghar when Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.

Jharkhand attained statehood in 2000 and became a separate state.

At present, Yadav, 72, is recuperating from severe illness in AIIMS Delhi. He has already completed a 42-month jail term.

He is reportedly suffering from 16 diseases including severe infection in kidneys and water accumulation in the lung.