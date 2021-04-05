J&K police arrest terrorist associate in Sopore

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terrorist associate from Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday and recovered incriminating materials, from his possession, officials said.

The police said that acting on a specific tip-off, a joint check-point was set up by Sopore police, the army and the CRPF at Model Town crossing in Sopore.

“During checking, one hardcore terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit TRF, identified as Ihsaan-ul-Haq Khanday, was apprehended,” the police said.

The police further said that during checking, incriminating materials, including a letter pad of TRF, were recovered from his possession.

The police said that an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered against Khanday and further investigation into the case is in progress.