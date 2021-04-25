Lockdown extended in Delhi till May 3

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in the national capital for one more week till May 3 amid the surge in the coronavirus cases.

The situation is far from normal in Delhi due to which the Delhi government has extended the lockdown for another week.

“Çovid-19 has wreaked havoc in Delhi. A lot of deliberation has been done on extending the lockdown for another week. The lockdown has been imposed in Delhi till May 3, 5 am,” Kejriwal said.

“During the lockdown we saw that the infection rate has gone up to nearly 36 per cent… till date, we have not seen such an infection rate in Delhi. It has come down in the last two days… on Sunday, it is nearly 29 per cent.”

Due to Covid-19 infections in Delhi, 357 people have died in a single day while more than 24,000 new cases were reported. The rate of persons infected with Covid-19 in Delhi is 32.27 per cent.

Earlier, the Delhi government had imposed a six-day lockdown in the national Capital from 10 p.m. on April 19 till 5 am on April 26.

Despite the lockdown, Delhi has not seen a decline in Covid cases during this week but the data indicating the number of deaths from the infection has risen due to lack of availability of oxygen.

Most of Delhi’s trader organisations were also in favour of further extending the lockdown in the city. The apex traders’ body, Confederation of All India Traders Association (CAIT), on Friday had urged the Delhi government to further extend the lockdown in the Capital to control the spread of the Covid-19 infection.