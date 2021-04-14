Mumbai corporation approves Remdesivir at double the rate agreed by Maha undertaking

New Delhi: Two tenders for Remdesivir injections in Maharashtra approved by government departments have gone at completely divergent prices, raising questions on how the procurements are being done.

One tender has been passed at double the rate approved in another tender by two separate government undertakings/departments under the Maharashtra government.

Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals, a government of Maharashtra undertaking, approved an online tender by Cadila Healthcare for Rs 665.84 per vial of Remdesivir injection. The total quantity was 57,100 vials for Rs 3.80 crore approved on April 9.

Contrasted with this, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has approved a tender by Mylan Labs at the rate of Rs 1,568 per vial on April 7 which is more than double the cost of the bid approved by Haffkine Bio.

The Mylan tender is for 2 lakh vials and the injections will be supplied to the hospitals and Covid centres in Mumbai.

Remdisivir is used for Covid treatment and it is running in short supply. There have also been reports of black marketing of Remdesivir.