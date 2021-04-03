Mumbai court extends Vaze’s NIA custody till April 7

Mumbai: A Mumbai Special Court on Saturday extended till April 7 the custody of arrested cop Sachin Vaze – the prime accused in the SUV and a Thane businessman’s death cases – to the National Investigation Agency.

The Special Court has also asked the probe agency to extend any medical assistance that may be required by Vaze following a plea by his lawyers.

Vaze was produced before the Special Court by the NIA after his remand ended and the agency demanded further 15 days’ custody of the accused as the probe into the conspiracy angles of both cases was in the final stages.

Prior to being produced before an NIA court for extension of suctody, the NIA seized yet another high-end car allegedly used by arrested cop Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in the SUV planting case near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

This time it’s a white Mercedes which has been found from Panvel in Raigad district, and becomes the 8th of the vehicles seized so far as part of the investigations.

The NIA is trying to ascertain whether the car is in any way linked with the Vaze case or the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren.

It may be mentioned her that the NIA had already seized a SUV Scorpio, which was abandoned near Antilia with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note, an Innova, 2 black Mercedes Benz, a black Volvo, a LandCruiser Prado, a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

Efforts are on to trace an Audi vehicle which was seen in CCTV footages in south Mumbai along with Vaze and another accused, going to an unknown location.

Besides the cars, the NIA has recovered several fake registration number plates, a few bags, Rs 500,000 cash, currency counting machines, clothes, etc from the vehicles as well by divers from the Mithi River last week.