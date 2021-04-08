New letter-writing trend is political conspiracy: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: A new trend of letter-writing by accused in jails has started in Maharashtra which is a political conspiracy intended to defame and destabilize the Maha Vikas Agadhi government, Shiv Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said here on Thursday.

In his first reaction after the ‘letter-grenade’ lobbed by arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze levelling several allegations against the MVA ministers, Raut said that these efforts to dislodge the government are on since day one.

“The real faces of those who are trying to sabotage the state government are coming to the fore. A new trend has begun of people in jail writing letters which are used to hammer the government. There are many others in jail and a lot can be written from them also. This kind of dirty politics is unprecedented in the history of state and the country,” Raut said.

In Vaze’s letter, the names of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Transport Minister Anil Parab and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have cropped up.

“But who is taking these names. It (letter) is written in prison by a person who is jailed for the crime and is now being trumpeted as ‘evidence’. This is nothing by a political conspiracy,” Raut added sharply.

He called upon the Opposition to clarify the antecedents of the person writing the letter, how saintly or notorious he is and whether the letter itself is genuine or not.

Defending Parab, the Sena MP said that he could never be involved in such activities and ‘then take a false oath in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray’.

“It is unfortunate that the so-called National Investigation Agency (NIA) is laying the red carpet for the opposition to shake the MVA government. But their intentions will not succeed,” Raut warned.

The Sena MP’s reactions came a day after a letter written on April 3 by Vaze to the Special NIA Judge came into the public domain in which he has made certain allegations of corruption against Deshmukh, Parab, Ajit Pawar as the tainted policeman was sent to NIA custody till April 9.