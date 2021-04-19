One terrorist killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Zeipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

Police said one unidentified terrorist has been killed in encounter at Shopian.

“Operation is going on,” police said.

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter in which one terrorist has been killed.