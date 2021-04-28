Oxygen Express delivers 510 MTs of liquid medical oxygen to 4 states

New Delhi: India Railways’ Oxygen Express trains have delivered a cumulative 510 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. Haryana is also getting its first Oxygen Express.

“Indian Railways is continuing its journey of delivering liquid medical oxygen to various parts of the country. So far, more than 510 metric tonnes LMO have been delivered to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi,” the Railway Ministry said, adding that Haryana government has also requested an Oxygen Express.

“Currently, tankers are being loaded in Faridabad, which will be sent for filling to Rourkela. As of now, it is planned that two Oxygen Express with a capacity of five tankers each will be run specifically for Haryana,” the ministry said.

Madhya Pradesh has received its first Oxygen Express carrying more than 64 metric tonnes of LMO early on Wednesday. These tankers were unloaded at various locations in Madhya Pradesh in cities like Jabalpur (one tanker), Bhopal (two tankers) and Sagar (three tankers).

The fourth Oxygen Express destined for Lucknow will be reaching on Wednesday carrying three tankers of LMO. Another empty rake is on its way (sixth) from Lucknow to Bokaro, which will bring another set of oxygen tankers replenishing oxygen supply to Uttar Pradesh.

“So far, Indian Railways has delivered 202 metric tonnes to Uttar Pradesh, 174 metric tonnes to Maharashtra, 70 metric tonnes to Delhi and 64 metric tonnes to Madhya Pradesh,” the Railways said.