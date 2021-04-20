PM Modi to state governments: Lockdown should be the last option

New Delhi: Ruling out the possibility of a national lockdown amid rising cases of Covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the prevailing pandemic on Tuesday evening. He said that the government is working to ensure oxygen supply for Covid patients who need it.

Modi said that this time the demand for oxygen has increased in several parts of the country and the government is working with full sensitivity to meet the demand.

“The Union government, state governments, private sector, everyone is trying their best to provide oxygen to those in need,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also told the nation that several measures are being taken at different levels to increase the production and supply of oxygen in the country.

“New oxygen plants are being set up in the states, delivery of one lakh new oxygen cylinders, use of industrial units for medical purposes, oxygen rail… the government making every effort to ensure oxygen for the needy,” he said.

Modi also said that there is a need to save the country from lockown, and requested the states to go for lockdown as the last option.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the scientists, saying that they have developed vaccines for the countrymen in a very short time working day and night.

“Today, the cheapest vaccine in the world is in India. We have a vaccine suited to India’s cold chain system,” he said.

Modi pointed out that it is a team effort that enabled India to launch the world’s largest vaccination campaign with two made in India vaccines.