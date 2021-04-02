Published On: Fri, Apr 2nd, 2021

Pune gets night curfew, stringent norms from today

Pune: Alarmed by the huge spike in coronavirus cases, the Pune administration has announced stringent measures, including 6 pm – 6 am curfew starting Friday night for a week, top officials said here on Friday.

All hotels, restaurants and malls will remain shut for the next seven days, though home delivery of household stuff shall be permitted.

The development came after a review meet chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning with top officials of the administration, police, health and other departments.

